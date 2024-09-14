When it comes to retiring from work for good to rest, some retirees prefer to move to certain places to have a high quality of life. In this context, WalletHubthe personal finance website, conducted A list of the worst cities for retirees, including a New Jersey city in the top five.

Researchers evaluated four influential factors for the list, studying metrics from 182 U.S. cities:

Affordability : adjusted cost of living and favorability for retired taxpayers, tax favorability on certain taxes, annual cost of home services, and annual cost of health care.

: adjusted cost of living and favorability for retired taxpayers, tax favorability on certain taxes, annual cost of home services, and annual cost of health care. Activities : senior recreation centers such as golf courses, museums, theaters, fishing centers, art galleries, reading clubs and bingo halls.

: senior recreation centers such as golf courses, museums, theaters, fishing centers, art galleries, reading clubs and bingo halls. Medical attention : the quality of the public hospital system, life expectancy, family medicine doctors per 10,000 inhabitants, the suicide rate among the elderly, among other points.

: the quality of the public hospital system, life expectancy, family medicine doctors per 10,000 inhabitants, the suicide rate among the elderly, among other points. Quality of life: the favorable job market for older adults, the poverty rate of the population, the walk score, the percentage of adults living alone in the city, safety for adults, the temperate climate, and more.

The worst city in the United States for retirees

Chip Lupo, author of the study, told CBS MoneyWatch: “Many retirees live on fixed incomeshence The best states for them are those that favor taxpayers and even have labor markets favorable to older people”

Because of that fixed income, Affordability is an important factor when rating cities. The city of Newark, New Jersey, received low marks on this point, ranking it as the fifth worst place to live as a retiree.. The overall quality of life was also not the best, with poor performance in health care and recreational opportunities.

A New Jersey city ranked fifth as the worst place for retirees.

The ten worst places to live as a retiree in the United States

San Bernardino, California. Stockton, California. Rancho Cucamonga, California. Bakersfield, California. Newark, New Jersey Detroit, Michigan. Fresno, California. Bridgeport, Connecticut. Wichita, Kansas. Fontana, California.

The ten best places to live as a retiree in the United States