Orders for the new Jeep Gladiator, the brand’s first pick-up in nearly three decades, are opened at Jeep dealerships across Europe. Based on the iconic Wrangler and with the same off-road ability to ‘go anywhere, do anything’, a host of advanced technology features, unmistakable Jeep design details, and open-air freedom combine with a 153cm steel cargo bed for versatility, functionality and flexibility.

In Spain, the Jeep Gladiator is available in the Overland trim level, and in an exclusive Launch Edition with limited units during the launch phase. All models are equipped with the new 3.0 MultiJet V6 engine that develops 264 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque. The color palette includes nine exterior hues: Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver Metallic, Glossy White, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hydro Blue, Sting Gray, Snazzberry and Sarge Green, in combination with a black or black hardtop or soft top. bodywork. Overland and Launch Edition trim are fitted with 18 ”(45.7 cm) wheels. The commercial launch will take place at Jeep dealers in all of Europe in early 2021.

The new Jeep Gladiator features a robust and distinguished design that is immediately recognizable for the traditional Jeep styling details. The Jeep design team has kept the Wrangler’s legendary seven-slot grille, but has included small details and sloped it back to improve aerodynamics. In designing the Gladiator’s sturdy 153cm case, smart functionality and versatility have been prioritized. Under-side panel lighting, an optional external weather-resistant power supply (230V), and robust built-in fasteners offer durability and versatility.

The new Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle, with multiple configurations to facilitate outdoor adventures, thanks to various windshield and roof combinations: three-piece hardtop, softtop and no roof. Each open-air driving option guarantees maximum freedom to travel in all seasons, both in the city and off the beaten track. The Cargo Management Group, with a lockable under-seat storage compartment, offers additional storage options to organize and secure cargo in the box, thanks to the Trail Rail management system, and increases the usefulness of the Gladiator. The option of a protective spray box liner and cover (three-piece roll-up, soft, and rigid) offer even more possibilities and keep cargo secure as well as providing more customization.

The interior of the Jeep Gladiator combines comfort, versatility and authentic style. It is also fully washable and is characterized by many storage compartments, such as the lockable drawer under the rear seats. The Gladiator’s cockpit features a fourth-generation Uconnect ™ system with a 21.3 cm (8.4 “) touchscreen and instrument cluster with a 17.8 cm (7”) TFT display, allowing the driver to configure the information displayed in more than 100 ways for easier understanding.

The Jeep Gladiator stands out for its comprehensive functionality and easy-to-use features. A forward-facing camera is standard on the Launch Edition (optional on Overland), making it easy to see obstacles ahead, both on off-road routes and when commuting around town. The front camera is located in the center slot of the Gladiator’s seven-slot grille and its images can be accessed through the Off-Road Pages system. Installed for the first time in a Jeep model, the front camera adds to the functionality and safety of the Gladiator, and includes a self-cleaning function to ensure an always perfect view after tackling extreme off-road conditions.

Among the options it is worth highlighting a premium audio system Alpine 9-speaker with rear subwoofer, 12-channel 552W amplifier and portable Bluetooth wireless speaker. Located behind the rear seats, the wireless speaker recharges while riding the Gladiator and its exterior is dust and water resistant. As a result, it can be submerged to a depth of 90 cm for 30 minutes. It can also be paired with the speaker of another Jeep Gladiator and is capable of charging other devices when connected to its USB port. These features allow customers to enjoy their music on any trip, even if the route ends on the beach or continues on extreme off-road routes.