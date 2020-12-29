At the beginning of the new year itself, your favorite car company Jeep India is about to launch a new facelift model of its powerful AUV SUV Compass in India. The company will launch the facelift version of Jeep Compass on 7 January 2021 next year. Along with confirming this, the company has also released the first teaser of the new model of Compass. Let us know that the dealers of Jeep India have already started taking pre-booking in some cities for the new model.

These things will get replaced with old SUV

>> The Jeep Compass facelift model will get some minor cosmetic changes and feature upgrades. According to media reports, there will be no change in its engine setup.

>> The Jeep Compass facelift will get a 5-seater full feature loaded cabin with dual-tone interiors. At the same time, a new redesigned dashboard with leather insert will also be seen in the glory of the vehicle.

>> Apart from this, a new AC vent and 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel have been given. It has a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto Apple CarPlay and Uconnect 5.

>> For safety, the Compass has parking cameras in addition to airbags. The SUV, which is going to enter India, will be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine. Which will generate 350nm of torque with 173bhp power. While the 1.4 liter turbo-petrol engine will be capable of generating 250nm of torque with a power of 161bhp.

>> It will be equipped with 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT and 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for transmission option.

2021 Jeep Compass facelift will compete with these vehicles

After its launch in India, the Jeep Compass facelift will take on the Hyundai Tucson and Skoda Carrock. Let us tell you that Jeep is also preparing to bring a new SUV with 7 seats.