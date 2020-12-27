Highlights: Rajya Sabha MP RCP Singh, close to Nitish Kumar, was elected his successor in JDU’s national executive meeting

Rajya Sabha MP RCP Singh becomes new national president of Janata Dal (United)

After being elected JDU president, RCP Singh said – We do not plot nor cheat against our colleague.

Patna

Ramchandra Prasad Singh / RCP Singh (RCP Singh), while talking to the media after being elected the new national president of Janata Dal United (JDU), hinted at the BJP’s (Arunachal Pradesh) incident. ) shoot at. The new national president of JDU said that we do not plot nor cheat against our colleague. Let me tell you, out of the seven JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh, six had joined the BJP by changing lanes.

Earlier on Sunday, RCP Singh (RCP Singh), a Rajya Sabha MP close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was elected as his successor at a meeting of the JDU’s National Executive in Patna, Bihar’s capital. That is, RCP Singh has become the new national president of JDU. Nitish Kumar himself proposed RCP Singh’s name for the national president of JDU to the national executive, which was passed unanimously.

Also read- Nitish did not leave the Lavkush equation, this is also a reason for choosing RCP!

BJP seats increased because our vote was transferred to them, not theirs: RCP Singh

RCP Singh gave a message to the BJP in gestures and said that with whom we live, we live with honesty. In Bihar elections, the vote of the ally was not transferred to JDU, but our vote was transferred among them. So their seats increased. Regarding the Arunachal incident, RCP Singh said that we do not plot against our colleagues nor cheat anyone. But do not consider this rite of ours to be any weakness, our values ​​are very strong. Nobody can move. He said that we will work to advance the party and will carry out our responsibilities well.

Bihar: National Executive meeting of JDU … See how Nitish is churning

On the other hand, JDU leader KC Tyagi said that we express our displeasure when six JDU MLAs join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal. This is not a good sign for coalition politics.

Also read- RCP Singh Profile: Who is RCP Singh, who got the responsibility of JDU President, how is the relationship with Nitish Kumar

Arunachal will not have any effect in Bihar, government will run for 5 years: JDU

Earlier, JDU General Secretary Sanjay Jha had clearly said that in today’s meeting, every issue will be discussed, the issue of Arunachal will also be discussed. But the impact of Arunachal incident will not be seen in Bihar. Our alliance is in Bihar, outside that we have been fighting face to face. Our MLAs were supporting in Arunachal, why did they break even after this, the subject of the churn. Opponents are targeting, apart from this, what work do they have? They just keep dreaming, the government will run for five years. There is no possibility for anyone in this five years. ‘