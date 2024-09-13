Ujung Kulon National Park Director Ardi Andono said on Friday that the spotted rhino was a young female, between three and five months old.

“This is positive news because the Javan rhino is continuing,” he told AFP on Friday.

The park official said that “Iris” is the third rhinoceros to be spotted this year, thanks to more than 100 cameras installed in February in this national park on Java Island, west of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, but the discovery was not announced by the Indonesian Ministry of Environment until Thursday.

There are currently 82 Javan rhinos left after years of declining numbers, according to Indonesian authorities.

This 120,000-hectare reserve of tropical forests and freshwater waterways is the only place in the world where these species still exist in the wild.

Their numbers used to number in the thousands across Southeast Asia, but the species has been severely affected by poaching and human encroachment on their habitat.

Last June, police dismantled a network of poachers suspected of killing 26 Javan rhinos since 2018.