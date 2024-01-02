Luis Diaz had a devastating start to 2024 with the Liverpoolor so he demonstrated this Monday in his first minutes of the year, in his team's 4-2 victory against Newcastle on matchday 20 of the Premier League.

Luis Diaz He started the game in the starting eleven and was key in the first minutes of the game. Liverpool, who pressured his rival in his own area and was very close to opening the scoring. In fact, he went ahead after a goal from the Colombian that was ultimately disallowed.

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

Before the first 20 minutes, Luis Diaz received a ball after a filtered pass that was going in the direction of Darwin Nunez and it deflected, the Colombian, with his left foot, sent it to save, but the referee annulled the goal due to the Uruguayan being offside. After a long review, the VAR confirmed the decision of the linesman and the referee.

In the next play, 'Fought' He entered the area with the ball and at the moment of finishing he was knocked down by the Dutchman Sven Botman. The referee awarded a penalty after the Guajiro's exceptional play.

However, Mohamed Salah He missed the penalty, the rival goalkeeper guessed his shot and prevented his goal from falling.

The task of Luis Diaz continued in the second part and was the architect of the Liverpool opened the scoreboard. In the 49th minute he took the ball, faced his rival and made an exquisite pass to leave Nunezwho decided to attend Mohamed Salah The Egyptian pushed the ball and made it 1-0 partial Anfield.

But the surprise came in '64, when the German Jurgen Klopp decided to replace the Colombian, who was having a great game and was the star of the match, with the Portuguese Diogo Jota.

The play went perfectly for the German coach, the Portuguese gave an assist and it was key. Furthermore, the changes made allowed his team to win. However, there were some doubts about why he did not leave the Colombian on the field if he was one of the best.

Klopp reveals why he took out Luis Díaz

On social networks, Internet users began to talk about DT he did not like or was convinced by the game of 'Fought': “Klopp's decision to take out Darwin and Luis Díaz. “I understand that it is a strategy already planned before the game, but the Latinos were playing well.”

Klopp brought out Luis Díaz, the best of the game. I don't understand. — Leann T (@leann_at) January 1, 2024

Klopp's decision to remove Darwin and Luis Díaz is strange. I understand that it is a strategy already planned before the game but the Latinos were playing well. We will see if there are minutes for Alexis Mac Allister who is on the bench after his injury. — Vice Sports 🌴 (@ViceSports_) January 1, 2024

What game is Klopp watching????????? I bring out Luis Díaz and Darwin hahahahahahahahaha unusual — GastónF (@Gaston7francia) January 1, 2024

When asked about the change of Luis Diaz, the helmsman of the Liverpool responded like this: “Again it's a really good game, from start to finish and if you have these options to play, it's obviously quite useful.”

And he added in the post-match press conference: “So many good performances, I can't actually remember one really bad one, to be honest, they were all really good. But we had to be, because in the situations where we weren't at 100 % you could immediately see that Newcastle was there.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

