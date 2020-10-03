The premiere of the 25th film about special agent James Bond “No Time to Die”, which was supposed to take place in November of this year, has once again been postponed, MGM said in Twitter on Friday, October 2.

Viewers will be able to see the film work about the 007 agent in April 2021.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have announced that No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film, has been postponed until April 2, 2021 so that audiences around the world can watch it.” , – said in the message.

In early September, a trailer for a new Bond movie appeared on the Web. The duration of the video is 2 minutes 34 seconds.