Guadalajara Jalisco.- Motorists participating in drag racers or those who smoke while drivingas well as the “influencers” who close roads, will be sanctioned in Jalisco.

With a new Mobility Law, local legislators established a fine of up to 19 thousand 244 pesosagainst the driver who, having his vehicle, meets or participates in drag racingclandestine races, stunts, risky or reckless maneuvers that put life at risk.

The same sanction will apply to motorists who are drag race spectatorsand the vehicles involved will be sent to the corralón.

And for driving while having a product of lit tobacco or substances harmful to health in the interior of the car, the sanction would go up to 481 pesos.

By reforming the Penal Code, it was established one to six years in prison, maximum fine of 48,110 pesos and 500 days of community work against anyone organize, promote or participate in the closure, blockage or obstruction of roads to promote himself on social networks, as the tiktoker “Fofo” Márquez did on the Matute Remus bridge.

Also, for not respect the pedestrian crossing, the current Mobility Law provides for a fine of up to 481 pesos, but it will rise to 1,443; motorcyclists who do not respect traffic lane, from 481 pesos will rise to a maximum of 962 pesos.

For motorcyclists who carry a minor who cannot restrain himself by their own means, the maximum sanction will go from 2,405 to 5,772 pesos; and for talking on the phone while driving a vehicle, the maximum amount of the fine is raised from 962 to 2,405.

The new law also provides that when there is a collision with minor damage, called laminero, without having to wait for the authority, those involved they will be able to move their vehicles to free roadsas long as they have current vehicle insurance and there is an agreement between insurers.

On public transport rate, will be defined by indexing formula which will be validated by the Tariff Technical Committee, and will take into account value and variation in the price of fuel, operating and human resource costs, and inflation in the transport sector.

It was also determined to create a Support Fund for Users of Public Transport, which will serve to subsidize the impact that the rate will suffer annually due to indexation.

The morenista deputy, Óscar Vásquez, charged that the new Mobility Law has a collection purpose; meanwhile, the promoter of said legislation, the emecista Mónica Magaña, defended that it is to safeguard people’s lives, that there is greater order and security.

Said law was approved yesterday by MC and PAN legislators in legislative commissions and, at the close of the edition, the Plenary was about to vote on it.