The new ‘jaimito’ of “There is room in the background” 2022, played by actor Jorge Guerra, continues to give something to talk about. On this occasion, the young artist spoke about his colleague Aaron Piccasothe original “Jaimito” who stopped working on the TV series in 2013. For this reason, the young man referred to the uncomfortable comparisons that the public makes between them on social networks.

What did Jorge Guerra say about Aaron Picasso?

In an interview for La República, Jorge Guerra was asked about Aaron Picasso’s request that his work be respected in “In the background there is a place.” The actor sent him a message of thanks and praised his role as a child ‘Jaimito’.

“He started it all, so without his work, I wouldn’t be working now. What I can say thank you for saying that . I respect your work and I hope you are doing well. Aaron created a role that people will still love . You have to appreciate and admire that because it’s not easy to create a role and for people to remember it, it’s not easy,” he said.

Aarón Picasso played ‘Jaimito’ during the first seasons of “Al fondo hay lugar”, which began in 2009. Photo: Aaron Picasso/Instagram

Jorge Guerra distances himself from Aaron Picasso

However, the new “Jaimito” affirmed that there is no point of comparison between them because each one has given his best to become the beloved character.

“If he did a particular job, that’s his. I am doing my job now. So, one is never better than another. There are no comparisons and no way to know who is better or worse ”, he added.

He acknowledged that it is difficult for him to interpret the role left by Aaron Picasso due to criticism, but he distanced himself and assured that there are no similarities between him and his colleague.

“It’s like asking you which is the best Spider-Man. For many people, Tom Holland is better, for others it is Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. I love all three, but each one did something different. Here it is the same. Equal, it’s hard to be able to fill someone else’s shoes there will always be criticism. That’s why, comparisons seem pointless to me “, held.

Aaron Picasso affirms that ‘Jaimito’ “is the one who interprets it best”

After the premiere of the ninth season, Aaron Picasso spoke with “Amor y fuego” to clarify the criticism of Jorge Guerra for playing ‘Jaimito’ in “Al fondo hay lugar”. “The character does not belong to anyone, but to whoever interprets it best,” said the actor with great humility.