D.he lighter commercial vehicles are among the winners of the pandemic. More than ever, orders are being placed online, and all those nice things somehow have to get to the end customer. The European market for commercial vehicles from 3.5 to 7.5 tons is expected to grow to 760,000 units this year; in 2017 it was just under 560,000 vehicles. As before, Iveco wants to cut a decent piece of the cake – a 22 percent share – and is launching the next generation of the Daily in October.

If earlier, when the newcomer was presented, the focus would have been on fuel savings of six percent, the new six-speed gearbox or the torque output, which has been increased by 15 percent, Iveco boss Thomas Hilse begins his presentation on the new car with a Dialogue with Amazon’s Alexa. This is now always with the Daily – by the way, also with the heavy truck S-Way presented at the same time, which was revised only two years after its premiere.

“Iveco Driver Pal” is the name of the system that is unprecedented in the commercial vehicle industry. Driver Pal can do everything that Alexa can do at home, and more. Hilse even spoke of language control instead of manual control. The daily driver certainly still has to shift and steer himself. Alexa knows how much fuel is still in the tank, whether there is a traffic jam on the selected route and where the nearest trucker restaurant is. Hilse also knew more tangible things: The new air suspension significantly improves driving behavior, and the seats are now more comfortable.









The 2.3- or 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engines remain, the power range extends from 116 to 156 for the 2.3-liter and from 160 to 207 hp for the 3.0-liter. The new transmission now gets along with both engines. However, almost 40 percent of customers ordered the eight-speed automatic.