Italy and France, by 2025, will be connected by new tunnel Tenda Bis. This is the modernization project of the tunnel Piedmontese which passes under the Colle di Tendean integral part of highway 20, in turn part of the path of the European route 74.

The Tenda tunnel between Italy and France was inaugurated in 1882 and it was the longest road tunnel ever builtwith a considerable length, for the time, of 3,182 meters. With the coastal border of Ventimigliathe galleries of Frejus he was born in Mont Blanc (both motorway crossings), Colle di Tenda was one of the privileged connections between Italy and Francein some respects preferred to others.

The tunnel of the Tenda was freepracticable all year round given the not too high height at which the two mouths (Italian side: 1,321 m asl – French side: 1,280 m asl), which did not oblige it to be closed in winter, and the tunnel was of modest length.

New tunnel Italy France Tenda bis, forecast and opening times

The ever-increasing traffic flows have required a modernization work with the construction of the so-called Tent bis: the works of the gallery started in 2012 with preliminary geological investigations.

The entrance to the Italian side was built at the height of Panic Sopranowhile the exit on the French side arrives almost close to the Roia river.

The November 3, 2021 tunnel excavation operations resumed on the Italian front at approximately 1,270 meters from the entrance, while on the French front the April 22, 2022 about 493 meters from the entrance.

To the September 23, 2022 850 meters of tunnel were missing (110 meters from the Italian side e 740 meters from the French one).

Endless delays have been caused by wrongdoings investigated by the Cuneo Public Prosecutor’s Office for alleged fraud and aggravated theft.

In 2018 theAnas terminated the contract for the new gallery with the company Fincosit for contractual breaches unrelated to the investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and from November 2021 work on the Italian front is proceeding at a brisk pace. The cost of the entire work is 255 million eurosalready fully funded.

The tunnel will be fully completed by 2025.

The opening forecasts for the Tenda Bis gallery are to reopen only one tunnel to traffic a alternating one-way within October 2023, while from July 2025 the double gallery.

Tunnel Tenda bis features double carriageway

The Tent tunnel bis when completed it will include two galleries connected by pedestrian bypasses and driveways. The tunnel towards France will have a carriageway of 6.50 metersa lane of 3.50 metres, an emergency lane of 2.70 meters and a shoulder of 0.30 metres.

Also the connection to Italy with completed works at the same size. The schedule of the works foresees the opening to traffic of the new tube within October 2023 and the reopening of the historic tunnel, enlarged and rearranged, within the mid 2025.

Tenda bis, 15 years to make it

As for the times, the Tenda bis with its hypotheticals 15 years of construction is likely to go down in history as what it took longer for its realisation. Suffice it to say that the Norwegian tunnel of over 24 km was built in just over 4 years (1995-1999). Even less for the tunnel Arlberg (3 years 1974-1977). In Austria the gallery of Plabutsch was built in 7 years (1980-1987), for a total length of 10 km.

In Italy the main tunnels of the Frejus (1975-1980) and del Mont Blanc (1957-1965) were made in 5 and 8 years respectively. Instead for the tunnels ofGreat St. Bernard (1958-1964) and that of San Bernardino (1961-1967) it took 6 years. The first Colle Tenda instead i was made 9 years (1873-1882) and beyond 140 years old the works for the second tunnel have not yet been completed.

