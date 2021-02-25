In the last hours, some players have reported several problems related to the Xbox online service, something that the company itself has confirmed, detailing what are some of the Xbox Live issues that users may be currently suffering.

It was through the Twitter account of Xbox Support where Microsoft has made official the existence of Xbox Live issues. As is characteristic, the support team has made known what are the problems that are being reported by the community, and they have assured to be working on them to solve them as quickly as possible.

Our teams are continuing their investigation and have found that users experiencing sign-in issues may have issues with Purchasing Content and Party Chat as well. We will send additional updates here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share. https://t.co/H9DDY68yAq – Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

New issues with Xbox Live for multiple users

Among the main problems that players are having with the Xbox online service, the impossibility of logging into their account stands out. In addition, as indicated by the company’s support account, users could also be experiencing problems with content purchases as well as with Party Chat.

As we can see, from Xbox Support they call us to follow the Xbox Live problems Through the page http://xbox.com/status, where they will update the status of the service in real time. The following issues are currently confirmed:

Accounts and profiles

Purchases and subscriptions

Multiplayer game

Cloud Gaming

For now, I just have to wait, but we will inform as Microsoft is giving news about the current situation of the service.