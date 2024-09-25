Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as air defenses intercepted a surface-to-surface missile after spotting it coming from Lebanon.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, and the army said there had been no change in civil defense instructions for central Israel.

Sirens also sounded in other areas of central Israel, including the city of Netanya.

For the third day in a row, Israel launched intensive air strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.

The official Lebanese News Agency said that “enemy warplanes have been launching air strikes since 5:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT)” on several areas in southern Lebanon, stressing that the strikes did not stop during the night and that they resulted in injuries, without providing any precise toll.

In addition, it reported that Israel launched raids targeting “the city of Baalbek and the villages of the district” located in eastern Lebanon on the border with Syria, starting after midnight (21:00 GMT Tuesday) until the dawn hours.

What is happening?