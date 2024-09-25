Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as air defenses intercepted a surface-to-surface missile after spotting it coming from Lebanon.
There were no reports of damage or injuries, and the army said there had been no change in civil defense instructions for central Israel.
Sirens also sounded in other areas of central Israel, including the city of Netanya.
For the third day in a row, Israel launched intensive air strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.
The official Lebanese News Agency said that “enemy warplanes have been launching air strikes since 5:00 a.m. (02:00 GMT)” on several areas in southern Lebanon, stressing that the strikes did not stop during the night and that they resulted in injuries, without providing any precise toll.
In addition, it reported that Israel launched raids targeting “the city of Baalbek and the villages of the district” located in eastern Lebanon on the border with Syria, starting after midnight (21:00 GMT Tuesday) until the dawn hours.
What is happening?
- Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged cross-border fire almost daily since a war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip broke out in October.
- Israel has escalated its strikes since Monday, announcing hundreds of daily raids on Hezbollah targets in southern and eastern Lebanon.
- In return, the party announced its response to these raids with missile strikes targeting military areas and sites in northern Israel.
- Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said Monday’s airstrikes alone killed 558 people, most of them “safe and unarmed,” and wounded more than 1,800, the highest daily death toll in Lebanon since the 1975-1990 civil war.
