The sources said that by the end of the week, “Israel will be at its highest level of readiness for a response from Hezbollah.”

Israeli Channel 13 had previously said that “Israel now estimates that Hezbollah is determined to respond to the assassination of leader Fouad Shukr, unlike Iran, which is still hesitant” to respond to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

She added: “Hezbollah may launch an attack on Israel after the end of the visit of US envoy Amos Hochstein, but it has not yet determined its goals.”

Regional tensions have been heightened following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a day after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fuad Shukr.

Israeli sources and reports had previously said on August 11 that estimates “were that Hezbollah would likely carry out its attack within the next 24 hours,” i.e. on August 12, but that did not happen.