Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the Israeli army called on residents and displaced persons in a number of towns in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to evacuate them in preparation for attacking them, in a new reduction in the areas it says are “safe.”

In a post with a map attached to it on the “X” platform, army spokesman Avichay Adraee addressed “all residents and displaced persons present in Blocks 129 and 130 in the Al-Mahta and Deir al-Balah neighborhoods to the south, from Salah al-Din Street to the street marked on the map.”

He warned them that “the Israeli army will act forcefully against the organizations in that area,” he said. Following the new Israeli evacuation orders, the government media office in Gaza issued a statement saying, “The Israeli army is deliberately stifling 1.7 million Palestinian civilians and cramming them into a narrow space that does not exceed one-tenth the size of the Gaza Strip.”

He added: “The army continues to commit the most horrific crimes against civilians in Gaza, including the crime of forced displacement and forced displacement of more than 1.7 million Palestinian civilians.”

He continued: “The occupation forces the Palestinians to be forcibly displaced and leave their homes and residential areas under the threat of killing, bombing and weapons, which is a crime against humanity.”

He explained that “this confirms beyond any doubt that the occupation is deliberately and according to a well-planned plan to strangle civilians and Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip in a very narrow area, not exceeding one-tenth of the area of ​​the Gaza Strip.” The office reviewed in its statement a timeline of Israel’s plan to strangle 1.7 million civilians south of the Gaza Valley in an area not exceeding one-tenth of the area of ​​the Gaza Strip:

In this context, the United Nations announced that the number of people per square kilometer in the Al-Mawasi area in the Gaza Strip reached 30,000 people due to the influx of displaced people fleeing Israeli attacks.

Al-Mawasi is located along the coasts of the cities of Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis and Rafah overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. It lacks infrastructure and has little capacity for urban expansion.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that many Palestinians are taking refuge in parts of Al-Mawasi in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement, it said that ongoing military operations and repeated evacuation orders have forced families in Gaza to flee again and again.

She explained that about 30,000 people live per square kilometre in the Al-Mawasi area currently, compared to 1,200 people per square kilometre before the war.

Since the start of its war on October 7, Israel has been issuing evacuation orders that force Palestinians in the Gaza Strip into continued forced displacement.

According to UN data, 9 out of 10 people in Gaza have been displaced by Israeli attacks.

The organization’s data also indicates that most Palestinians in Gaza are forced to move at least once a month.

The displaced people are living in desperate conditions in their areas of refuge, and are trying to cling to life in primitive tents.

No safe place

“Death seems to be the only certainty for 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza, where there is no safe place due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment,” said UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Waterridge.

“It really feels like people are waiting to die, and death seems like the only certainty in this situation,” Waterridge said.

Waterridge has been visiting the Gaza Strip for two weeks and says she has witnessed the scale of the humanitarian crisis and the fear of death and the spread of disease as the war continues.