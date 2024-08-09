Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo)

Israeli tanks rolled into the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis yesterday, forcing thousands to flee along crowded roads after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders and announced an expansion of its operations in major areas of the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces, which overran almost the entire Gaza Strip over more than 10 months, have returned to the ruins of areas from which they had previously declared the expulsion of Hamas fighters.

The army dropped leaflets ordering residents and displaced people east of Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, to evacuate the area, which has already seen repeated bouts of fighting.

Families were crammed into buses and cars, and many of the displaced sought refuge in Al-Mawasi, a sandy area that runs along the coast. Some expressed fears of going there after it had been attacked in the past, even though Israeli forces had declared it a safe zone.

Later yesterday, medics said an Israeli airstrike killed six Palestinians in the Mawasi area, adding that another strike on a nearby house killed four, including a girl, and wounded several people.

Meanwhile, a new round of truce negotiations between Hamas and Israel will begin next weekend to reach a ceasefire agreement and conclude a prisoner exchange deal between the two sides during the coming period, which will help calm the state of regional polarization and the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East, which threatens a comprehensive regional war, according to what a source confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The source explained that the mediators received assurances from Hamas and the Israeli side about the next round of negotiations aimed at stopping the war in Gaza, stressing that Hamas delivered a positive response to the Egyptian side about the truce talks, and indicated that the movement’s delegation is ready to participate in any negotiations that lead to a complete cessation of the war and the conclusion of a prisoner exchange deal.

The source indicated that the next round of talks will discuss the full technical details of the agreement, explaining that the Director of the American Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, will be present, as well as the Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the heads of the Israeli Mossad and Shin Bet.

The leaders of Egypt, the United States and Qatar called on Hamas and Israel to resume urgent discussions at the end of next week, whether in Cairo or Doha, in order to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without any new postponements, according to a joint statement issued by the three leaders.

In Tel Aviv, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the day before yesterday his intention to send negotiators to the meeting called by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, in Doha or Cairo, next Thursday, to complete the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.