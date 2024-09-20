New Israeli air strikes against southern Lebanon. Hundreds of rockets ready to be launched into Israeli territory, and other military infrastructure, were destroyed. Lebanese media reported that there were between 50 and 70 air strikes, concentrated in a very short time, and that yesterday’s was the heaviest operation since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza last October. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant anticipated that military actions against Hezbollah “will continue” and spoke of “a new phase of the war”.