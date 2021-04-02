The Iraqi armed forces have caught the so-called “Emir of the Tiger” – one of the leaders of the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS, banned in Russia). This was told by Lieutenant General Yahia Rasool in his Twitter…

During a mission in central Iraq, the country’s armed forces managed to track down the terrorist and set up an ambush. “Thanks to the efforts of the heroes from the counterterrorism service, we have arrested the new” emir of the Tigris region, “Rasul said.

In addition, the special service managed to destroy three motorcycles and a tunnel, which the militants seized. Rasul recalled that earlier in Iraq, another emir was killed during another operation.

Other details regarding the arrest of the new IS leader were not disclosed.

Iraqi security forces continue to pursue remnants of militants across the country. So, in May 2020, the country’s special services announced the capture of a terrorist named Abdel Nasser Kardash, a possible successor to the liquidated IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

