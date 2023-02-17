Current regime benefits 9.7 million, according to estimates; Lula said he will expand the range for those earning up to R$ 2,640

The correction in the IRPF table (Income Tax for Individuals) should exempt up to 13.2 million Brazilians, according to an estimate National Unafisco (National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) published this Friday (17.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the document (120 KB).

The current regime benefits 9.7 million people. On Thursday (Feb 16), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced that the exemption range will increase from the current BRL 1,903.98 to BRL 2,640.

During the campaign, Lula promised to raise the income tax exemption range to R$5,000. The president has said that this will be done gradually.

On Thursday (Feb 16), Unafisco projected a drop in revenue of R$ 108 billion with the changes. Since 2015, there is no correction in the exemption range.

According to the entity, the impact is due to the tax withholding that takes effect in 2023. The methodology applied by Unafisco considers that the 38.66% readjustment in the table will be extended to the other ranges, as well as the deductions.

The president of the institution, Mauro Silva, says that the projected impact “highlights the extreme unfairness of the current income tax that heavily penalizes the middle class”.

UNION

The values ​​differ from the projection of the national union (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) forwarded to the Power360. If the correction of all ranges in the IR table is equal to the 1st (38.66%), the estimated loss is R$ 41 billion. With that, 5 million Brazilians would no longer pay the direct tax.

If the percentage is restricted to the 1st range of the table, the loss of collection will be R$ 14 billion. The president of the Sindifisco, Isac Falcão, affirms that the changes related to the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) in the Provisional Measure 1,160/2023 can repair losses.

“The lack of a casting vote at Carf last year in decisions that benefited 26 companies cost BRL 23 billion. If MP 1,160 is approved in its original content, the expense with the readjustment of the table must be fully supported by this legislative change”he stated.

LULA DEPENDS ON CONGRESS

President Lula can change the IR table via a provisional measure. So the effect is immediate.

According to the former Secretary of IRS Everardo Maciel, the initiative “it will not demand compensation because it is not qualified as exemption in the Tax Exemption Statement”. He claims that the change depends on Congressional authorization for the exemption limit to be set by law.

The tax lawyer Carlos Gouveia says that the action of the Chief Executive “It is a measure of fiscal justice” and would not be seen as a waiver “by the letter”.