Insider: iPhone 15 will support 15W wireless charging with any accessories

Apple has decided not to limit the speed of wireless charging of its new smartphones. About it informs MacRumors edition.

Media journalists referred to the message of a well-known insider under the nickname yeux1122. The specialist said that wireless charging in the iPhone 15 will work without restrictions. Thus, it will be possible to charge a smartphone with a maximum power of 15 watts both with a regular MagSafe charger and with third-party accessories.

According to the authors of the publication, the decision to leave support for fast charging for any iPhone accessories seems atypical for Apple. Experts recalled that the devices of the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series can be charged with a power of 15 watts only when using MagSafe devices. When connecting charging any other manufacturers, the power will be halved – up to 7.5 watts.

Earlier, insiders said that in Apple smartphones with USB-C, fast charging will only work if certified accessories are connected. Despite the fact that the American IT giant has not yet released devices from the iPhone 15 line, the European Union has already noted that Apple should not limit the capabilities of smartphones when using third-party chargers.

In mid-May, DSCC analyst Ross Young said that production of new Apple smartphones would begin in June. The company is due to release the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max models in early fall.