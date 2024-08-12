The next iPhone SE model, the fourth generation of Apple’s most affordable smartphone, is expected to hit the market in early 2025, according to Bloomberg. The rumor suggests that this new device will be a major upgrade from its predecessors, with the introduction of a full-frontal OLED display and support for advanced Apple Intelligence features.

The new iPhone SE 4’s design appears to be inspired by the iPhone 14, with some rumors even suggesting it bears similarities to the upcoming iPhone 16. This new addition represents the first update to the SE line since 2022, signaling a significant step forward for Apple’s budget model. Other rumored features include the inclusion of Face ID, a single rear camera, and a price tag that could remain under $500. This would make the iPhone SE 4 a very competitive option for those looking for cheaper access to Apple’s latest technology, including generative artificial intelligence.