Display replacement in new Apple smartphones will cost $ 279. Information on this follows from the updated user support page at website companies.

Apple clarified that the cost of replacing the screen in official US service centers will cost $ 279, or about 20 thousand rubles. The company also announced that the price for this service is the same for all devices in the line – from the iPhone 12 mini to the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max. Display replacement costs $ 29 with AppleCare + Extended Warranty.

In other countries, the cost of repairing smartphones in the iPhone 12 series was about the same level as in the United States. For example, in Germany screen replacement will cost 303 euros, in France, Spain and Italy – 311 euros, in China – 2149 yuan. In Russia, the exact cost of screen repair not reported – Apple asks consumers to contact service centers for an accurate estimate. When applying for the AppleCare + warranty package, the cost of replacing the display on any iPhone will be 1990 rubles. When buying an iPhone 12 Pro Max, the cost of AppleCare + will be 21 thousand rubles.

After the announcement of prices for new Apple smartphones, it turned out that the cost of devices of the flagship line in Russia increased by 10 thousand rubles compared to last year. At the same time, in dollar terms, the price of devices of the iPhone 12 series has not changed compared to the prices for devices of the previous generation. The flagship iPhone 12 lineup was announced on October 13th.