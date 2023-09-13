Thanks to a satellite connection, the new iPhone 15 can alert emergency services in the event of a breakdown.

Yesterday was not the third Tuesday in September. It was a Tuesday in September when Apple organized another iPhone event. The annual product launch is always accompanied by a long keynote, announcing the latest devices from the American tech giant.

Running out of fuel. Having a flat tire and no spare wheel available or simply having a car breakdown. These are all situations in which you can call on the ANWB. The ANWB of the United States is AAA. And the US’s largest roadside assistance service is compatible with a feature on the new iPhone 15.

In the event of a breakdown, call the ANWB and they will come by to help you. This is provided that you have reach with your telephone. Quite self-evident in the Netherlands, but not in vast areas such as in the United States. Apple has come up with something where you don’t need any range with your iPhone 15 and you can still be connected to roadside assistance.

That’s because the iPhone 15 connects to a satellite. This satellite then transmits the information to AAA. It is a unique way to get help even in no man’s land. Good news for Americans with an iPhone 14: the feature also works on this 2022 phone.

AAA membership is not required, but is recommended. With a membership, no additional costs will be charged in the event of a breakdown.

Apple is of course Apple. So the sun rises for nothing. Roadside assistance via satellite can be used free of charge for two years. Then you will have to pay for it. What this will cost has not yet been announced.

SOS emergency notification via satellite in the Netherlands

The roadside assistance service is nice for the Americans, but what good is it for us? Nothing related to that feature. Another safety feature does work in our country called SOS emergency notification. In the event of an emergency, or accident detection, the phone can call 112 without being in range. The feature works in 14 countries, including the Netherlands.

The new iPhone 15 has a starting price of 969 euros. The iPhone 15 Pro is available from 1,229 euros and the Pro Max costs at least 1,479 euros.

