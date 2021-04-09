The future Apple smartphone should receive two sensors for data protection – Face ID and Touch ID. About this in his Twitter said well-known insider McGuire Wood.

The specialist said that Apple has already agreed on the use of the new Touch ID fingerprint sensor in their smartphones. However, whether it will eventually be used in the iPhone 13 has not been reported. The ultrasonic sensor will be built into the smartphone screen and will only work with original Apple displays. “Another problem while repairing the device,” the blogger complained.

In addition, the new smartphones will retain the Face ID biometric sensor. The user will be able to use any unlocking tool of their choice, however, to confirm some operations – payment, disclosure of personal data, purchase of applications, etc. – you will need confirmation of both Touch ID and Face ID. In the details disclosed by the specialist about the device, it is said that the new device may receive a reduced screen cutout.

In his report, McGwire Wood confirmed support for displaying images with a frequency of up to 120 Hz on screens of new iPhones, as well as the appearance of the Always On Display mode. In addition, Apple approved the release of the Pro series of smartphones with one terabyte of internal memory and the abandonment of the physical Lightning port. The author believes that the company’s top managers intend to resolve the issue of the availability of these options in the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in the near future.

According to the blogger, Apple has not yet decided what it will call the new smartphones. However, he believes that the company is more likely to lean towards the iPhone 13 name than the iPhone 12s.

Earlier, Wedbush analysts said that the iPhone 13 series smartphones will be announced in September. The devices are expected to be released in the third week of the first autumn month. In 2020, the iPhone 12 announcement was delayed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.