It is well known that Apple always tries to keep up with its competitors, especially when it comes to cell phones, a reason that always calls them to want to innovate in some way and with the incorporation of iOS 17 We have seen how improvements come gradually. And it seems that with number 18 they will be going one step further, to the point that the use of ChatGPT could be rendered useless by its new implementation of artificial intelligence.

As mentioned, Manzana I would be using spotlight to boost their devices, and thus make the search on their devices more advanced than usual, thus leaving aside other competitors who wanted to threaten to be the best in their field. It is said that this implementation will allow the user to ask really complex questions, which would even lead us to mathematical formulas that, drawn manually, would take years to solve.

It is said in the media like Bloombergthe renewed version of spotlight that Manzana is testing and trying to include in iOS 18 and the rest of the upcoming versions of its operating system, it could answer elaborate and more complex questions than those that can currently be asked. Added to that is that it can be added to applications and carry out specific functions.

Here is a fragment of the note:

Early Spotlight review designs include the use of LLM to answer more complex questions and the ability to drill down into apps to launch specific features. The current version of Spotlight is mostly limited to launching apps, performing basic web searches, and getting information like the weather and sports scores.

It is not clear when they will release iOS 18, but it is possible that it will be when the next iPhone be released, then we could see it in September or October of this year.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor's note: Apple is always trying to manage the latest technology but there are also times when it falls far behind. Apparently, we will never have a blessed micro SD slot to expand the phone's memory.