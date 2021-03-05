The Phoenix oil company received an unconventional concession in Mata Mora, within the Vaca Muerta formation, in Neuquén. The company will invest US $ 110 million in different stages, until April 2026.

Phoenix had an exploration concession, but now moved to an unconventional exploration concession, which can last up to 35 years, subject to the commitment of certain investments.

The company is made up of Andes Energía -among whose shareholders is José Luis Manzano- and El Trébol, but the largest shareholder is the Mercuria fund (a global commodities trader), explained Pablo Bizzotto, CEO of the company.

The exploration rights over the southern part of the area are made up of a first period expiring in April 2022 and a second four-year period expiring in April 2026. The first five years end there and 30 more years can be obtained. “We are going to deriske (remove the risk) to the area, planning development, performing 3-D seismic,” explains Bizzotto, who has been in the industry for more than two decades and until last year was Vice President of Upstream of YPF. Previously, he was General Manager of Operations for the San Jorge Gulf for PAE.

The concession includes a pilot phase with certain activities that must be carried out before March 2026. Phoenix will make 4 pads of three horizontal wells each one, with lateral branches of 2,150 meters on average. The exploration activity includes a 3D seismic program.

The concession is in the name of the provincial oil company, Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén SA (GyP), with a 90% stake by Phoenix through an associative contract with GyP, which has the remaining 10% in said contract.

Phoenix has more exploration licenses, which are not yet under concession. Among them are Corralera (there are 3: south, northeast and northwest) and La Tropilla, both for oil. On the gas side, they own Aguada de Castro 1, Aguada de Castro 2 and Santo Domingo (gas).

“In the United States, it is common to find ‘independent’ companies, that is, they are not large, in unconventional developments. Our idea is to be a player in this sense, with the backing of a large fund -such as Mercuria-, but as an oil company that has just begun to make large investments in Vaca Muerta and hopes to grow ”, according to Bizzotto.