Ted Pick (54) has been elected the new CEO of Morgan Stanley, one of the largest American investment banks. He was received with a standing ovation at the board of directors meeting on Wednesday. The bank announced that Pick will assume his new role from January 1, 2024. Pick is currently co-president at the investment bank.

Three internal candidates were in the running for the position of CEO. Pick’s competitors included co-president Andy Saperstein and head of investment management Dan Simkowitz. Both will soon be co-presidents within the company, but will have partly different tasks than they currently have.

Pick succeeds James Gorman, who in 2010 took charge of a bank that was decimated by the credit crisis. Gorman phased out the riskier investment banking activities and transformed Morgan Stanley into a bank with asset management as its core business. He brought the bank back to the top of Wall Street, writes theFinancial Times.

In a press statement, Gorman calls Pick a world-class manager and praises his honesty, among other things. “He will tell you what he thinks, is passionate and has a huge following within this company,” he says of his successor.

Ted Pick works with a coach to improve his soft skills

Morgan Stanley has not been doing well lately. Profits this year were almost 10 percent lower than last year; the bank’s share price fell by 17 percent this year.

Gorman and Pick both say Pick’s appointment should not be seen as a sign that the bank is favoring any of its specific lines of business. Pick is seen as ‘architect’ of the reconstruction of equity trading after the crisis and was head of the equity trading department, the branch where more risk is taken at Morgan Stanley.

Pick has no intention of changing Morgan Stanley’s current strategy, he said upon his appointment: he sees it as his job to keep the company on the same course. Gorman added: “You choose a CEO based on his instincts.”

Communication skills

Ted Pick attended Middlebury College and received an MBA from Harvard. He started his career at Morgan Stanley in 1991 as an analyst. In his 33 years at the New York-based bank, Pick has come to know the company’s culture inside and out. In 2015, he was appointed head of the equity trading department. He laid off a quarter of the bond department’s staff, which led to higher profits. With this he made a great impression on the bank’s board.

Colleagues and employees describe Pick as a demanding manager. Every quarter, Ted Pick shut down the trading floor to speak to employees over the intercom about where things had gone right and wrong. Yet, according to his colleagues, he gets the best out of his teams, who are very loyal to him.

That Ted Pick is sensitive to criticism is evident from the help he has enlisted to improve his communication skills. Since learning he was in the running to become CEO, Pick has been working with a coach, specifically on his profanity and to improve his soft skills.