MEXICALI, Baja California.- The State Attorney General, María Elena Andrade Ramírez, named this day to new commanders of zone in Tijuana, Ensenada and Rosaritoto strengthen the research work and offer positive results for the benefit of citizens in the entity.

He highlighted that these adjustments in the ranks of the corporation are part of the strategy that the institution is implementing to face and combat crime incidence that is presented in the state, so he urged them to carry out the work that citizens require from the FGE.

When taking their oath, the head of the institution highlighted that their performance in all the positions they have held endorses them for their new assignment. She asked them to demonstrate based on results that they are the ideal people for the position.

Gregorio Quintana Meza, appointed General Coordinator, has a Law Degree, with 14 years of experience in research. Among his appointments are deputy head of the UECS and head of ECS in Tijuana.

Isaac José Páez Islas, High Impact Crimes Coordinator, is a Public Accountant, has been part of the corporation for 14 years, and has served as deputy head of ESCS in Mexicali and head of the Missing Persons Unit.

Mario Alberto Ponce Fimbres, Tijuana Zone commander, has a Law degree, with 20 years in the corporation, he has been head of the Group of Involuntary Homicides, Injuries, Home Burglaries and Property Crimes.

René Ignacio Arroyo Ruiz, Ensenada Zone commander, has a 24-year career as an investigative agent, highlighting his appointment as head of the Trinidad Valley Group, International Liaison and Vehicle Theft.

Jorge Nazario Anda Ángeles, Commander Rosarito, has a Law Degree, has been there for 9 years, has served in the UECS and homicide groups in Tijuana.

The commanders of Mexicali, Gustavo Francisco Olivo Loroña, Tecate Fidel Velásquez Espinoza and San Quintín, Jorge Arriaga Félix were ratified in office.

The protest took place at the Prosecutor's Office facilities in Mexicali. The FGE Cabinet Coordinator Juan Carlos Buenrostro, the Central Prosecutor Rafael Orozco and the Commissioner of the State Investigation Agency Hibael Suárez Osorio were present.