NAfter the killing of police candidate Yasmin B. and police officer Alexander K. in Kusel (Rhineland-Palatinate), investigators confiscated 19 weapons during house searches. In the house in Sulzbach, where both suspects were arrested on Monday last week, the police found a double-barreled shotgun and a Winchester Bergara 308 hunting rifle, the Kaiserslautern public prosecutor said.

Five handguns, ten long guns, a crossbow and a repeating rifle were also secured in the home of the alleged main perpetrator Andreas S. in Spiesen-Elversberg. Prosecutors confirmed that he did not have a hunting license or a permit to own firearms. It is still being determined whether his possible accomplice has it.

Another object is said to have been found in the house in Sulzbach, which could serve as evidence: According to the “Saarbrücker Zeitung”, the investigators are said to have come across a flashlight during the search, which is said to belong to one of the police officers killed. The public prosecutor’s office did not want to comment on the report on Tuesday for reasons of investigation tactics.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read now F+ 3 months for €1/week and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F+ NOW







Witness brings new insights into the vehicle

On Monday she also announced that on the day of the crime a witness had contacted the authorities through his lawyer. He had towed a vehicle with bullet holes a few kilometers from the scene of the crime. He had previously been instructed by one of the suspects to do so over the phone.







According to the public prosecutor’s office, this was the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling at the time of the crime. The investigators later discovered it in front of the house in Sulzbach, with 22 fallow deer in it. The vehicle is examined – as well as the blood samples that were taken from the two suspects during the arrest. Among other things, it is about possible alcohol or drug consumption.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the final results of smoke trace tests are also not yet available. She has therefore not yet given any details on the exact course of events. “We include all possibilities in the planning of the investigations,” said senior public prosecutor Udo Gehring on Tuesday. “It is a strange case objectively because the brutality is at odds with the occasion.”





