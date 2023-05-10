Genoa – The closure of a new investigation coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Paola against the former president of Sampdoria has been notified Massimo Ferrero, already under investigation for bankruptcy by the office headed by the chief prosecutor Pierpaolo Bruni. The new investigation also involves Ferrero’s daughter, Vanessagrandson George – Vanessa as sole administrator of Ellemme Group Srl and Giorgio as sole administrator of Eleven Finance Srl – and five executives of Unicredit.

Ferrero, on the other hand, is accused of being the de facto director of the company Ellemme Group srl. The executives of the bank, according to the indictment, would have caused the bankruptcy of the company Ellemme spa through preferential payments made to the bank. According to Paola’s prosecutor, Eleven Finance allegedly “took over the debt of the companies Farvem srl and Ellemme Group srl (both companies of the Ferrero group) towards Unicredit for an amount equal to 8,640,000.00 and 7,800.00 respectively, 00 euros, a debt that Eleven Finance undertook to repay in amortization over 7 years, in half-yearly installments”.

These operations, according to the magistrates, would have favored credit institution which received, “in execution of the deed, the sum of 1,713,722.18 euros by way of installments and interest, allowing the same bank to take advantage of a further debtor ‘Eleven srl’, to the detriment of other corporate creditors of Ellemme Group , and in particular the Treasury, with violation of the par condico creditorum”. For the previous investigation, Ferrero is currently on trial before the judges of the Court of Paola.