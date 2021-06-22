These last few weeks, Blue Box Game Studios has been the protagonist of a conspiracy theory involving his new IP, Hideo Kojima and Silent Hill. Basically, fans believe that the Japanese creative is using this fake studio, and his new project, Abandoned, to promote a new Silent Hill, similar to what happened with The Phantom Pain.

We are all trying to get to the bottom of this mystery, and under that goal, Jason Schreier, former journalist of Kotaku and reporter for Bloomberg, interviewed Hasan Kahraman, boss BBGS, who claims not to be a front for Kojima. Apparently, Kahraman yes it exists, only that it does not usually use social networks much.

Another developer who preferred to remain anonymous shared several images of some posts from Kahraman in a forum for developers using Unreal Engine, once again, proving that this developer does exist. Later, Kahraman talked about the expectations that people have regarding Abandoned and revealed to be upset about it:

“It doesn’t matter how much you deny it. People don’t believe me. They expect something that is not true. It bothers me.”

In accordance with Kahraman, Abandoned It has been in development since 2017, although the concept has changed a lot since then. As to BBGS, said they are a small study of 10 people, but they have also outsourced multiple other studios to support the project. He also commented that since 2015 they have attracted the attention of Sony after a Kickstarter failed.

Basically Kahraman denied all allegations about Kojima and Silent Hill, ensuring that they are actually an independent study and that Abandoned it is a new IP. However, when asked how an indie studio thinks to create a game that runs at 4K / 60FPS with “hyper-realistic graphics”, Kahraman he only said they had outside help. Same case when asked who was the mysterious person behind the financing of the project. In fact, he mentioned that there are “six to seven” companies that they are working with. Two of them are Nuare Studio and Dekogon Studios, but the spokesmen of these companies declined to comment on the matter.

On the other hand, the official account of BBGS on Twitter, once again, put an end to all these rumors:

“We want to respond to the rumors one last time. We are a small indie studio with real people. We are working on a game that we are very passionate about. We want to do a live question and answer session where you can ask whatever you need to clear up every confusion and rumor. We just want to set expectations. “

We wanted to answer the rumors one last time. We are a small indie studio with actual real people. Working on a passionate game. We want to do a Livestream with a Q & A in were you can ask all your questions to clarify every confusion & rumors. We just want to set expectations. – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 21, 2021

More and more it sounds less likely that BBGS be a front for Kojima and a new Silent Hill. The situation definitely got out of control and BBGS You have no idea how to fix it, but hopefully your next Q&A session can clear up most of it.

Fountain: Bloomberg