A.Even Queen Elizabeth II can allegedly not do what she wants. In an excerpt from the interview with Oprah Winfrey published on Monday, Prince Harry reports how his grandmother suddenly discharged him and his wife Meghan in early January 2020 after they had previously asked the couple for tea and dinner at their Sandringham estate. The ducal couple of Sussex had just landed for a visit from Canada, but had announced shortly before that they would withdraw from their duties as “senior royals”.

“Immediately after landing, I received a message from my private secretary Fiona, which had been composed of a message from the Queen’s private secretary. It said, Please let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex know that he cannot come to Norfolk. The queen is busy, she is busy all week, ‘”recalls Prince Harry. In response to Winfrey’s question whether the Queen is not free to choose, the thirty-six year old says, “No. When you’re the boss of the company, you have people around you who give advice. What makes me really sad is that some of this advice was really bad. “

The presenter’s interview with the Duke and Duke of Sussex in their adopted home of California had more than 17 million Americans in front of the screen on Sunday evening. In Great Britain, where the nearly two-hour long conversation was shown on Monday, around eleven million viewers followed the allegations against the royal family of bullying, racism and emotional pressure.