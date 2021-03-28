The security chiefs of 12 countries, the European Union Delegation for Myanmar and the UN rejected the violence in Myanmar after the most violent day in that country, which left a hundred citizens dead at the hands of the military forces. However, a United Nations special rapporteur said the words sounded “hollow” and that it was time for “solid action” by the international community to stop the repression against the Burmese; while China and Russia show their friendship with the Asian country.

More than 100 killed in a single day at the hands of the Myanmar security forces. That was the result of what has been the most violent day so far in the Southeast Asian country since the military junta took power through a coup. The uniformed men attacked the protesters who took to the streets of the main Burmese cities last Saturday, when the Armed Forces Day was commemorated.

Hours after the death toll was known, several countries and organizations came out to reject what happened. On the one hand, the defense chiefs of 12 countries – including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and South Korea, among others – issued a joint statement in which they condemned “the use of lethal force against unarmed persons by the Myanmar armed forces and associated security services.”

The one-paragraph document adds that a professional army “is responsible for protecting, not harming, the people it serves” and concludes by urging Burmese security agencies to “cease violence and work to restore respect. and the credibility with the people of Myanmar that they have lost with their actions. “

For his part, the US Secretary of State also responded to what happened in Myanmar, saying they were “horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by the Burmese security forces, which shows that the junta will sacrifice people’s lives to serve a few ”. In addition, he sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few. I send my deepest condolences to the victims’ families. The courageous people of Burma reject the military’s reign of terror. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 27, 2021

In the nearly two months since the coup, more than 420 protesters have died, including at least 20 minors, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP) and the which all international organizations are taking the figures.

A large part of them have been killed by firearms, at the hands of the authorities, as indicated by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Myanmar through its Twitter account. “The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts,” he noted, adding that the EU “supports the people of Myanmar and calls for an immediate end to violence and the restoration of democracy.”

This pronouncement of the community bloc comes a week after the foreign ministers of the 27 member countries They will sanction 11 Burmese, including the commander-in-chief of the military junta, Min Aung Hlaing; and the deputy commander-in-chief, Soe Win. The sanction implies that these people will not be able to enter any of the countries of the European Union, the freezing of any money they have in those European countries and the prohibition for all citizens and companies of the EU to finance those soldiers.

I am deeply shocked by the killing of dozens of civilians, including children & young people, by security forces in Myanmar today. The continuing military crackdown is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified & resolute international response. https://t.co/qtnQaH5jvN – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 27, 2021

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, joined the international rejection against the violence of the security forces in Myanmar. Through your spokesperson, issued a short statement in which he said that it is “unacceptable” that the “military repression” continues and demanded “a firm, unified and resolute international response.”

“Words of condemnation sound frankly hollow to the people of Myanmar”: UN rapporteur

Despite calls from various countries and agencies throughout the coup, violence against protesters in Myanmar not only continues but is on the rise. February 28 was the first time that those killed during a single day of protests amounted to 18. Less than a week later, the UN spoke of the “deadliest day” of demonstrations with 38 deceased. On March 14, the repression left at least 50 more dead. And on March 27 that number increased to more than 100 citizens who lost their lives at the hands of military forces in a single day. Not counting the thousands of Burmese and foreigners still in detention.

That is why Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur for the human rights situation in Myanmar, said last Saturday that international statements do not make much sense. “Words of condemnation or concern ring frankly hollow to the people of Myanmar as the military junta commits mass murders against them,” he denounced. through writing that so far has been one of the most critical by a member of the United Nations.

Andrews explained that the world must respond with the same courage as the citizens of Myanmar, who have protested for more than 50 days in a row peacefully calling for the return of democracy and the deposition of the military junta. “The people of Myanmar need the support of the world. Words are not enough. It has long been the time to take solid and coordinated action, ”wrote the UN rapporteur.

Anti-coup protesters wave a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a demonstration in Rangoon, Myanmar, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. © AP

Andrews referred specifically to the Security Council, the highest body of the United Nations, and said that it was the “appropriate place to examine a crisis of this magnitude and take appropriate action.” Even though Security Council condemned violence in Myanmar against peaceful protesters, did not attribute the events to the security forces nor has it imposed sanctions on any of the members of the military junta that governs the country.

In fact, the Security Council has not imposed an international arms embargo to prohibit any country from selling weapons to Burmese military forces, despite the fact that organizations like Human Rights Watch have asked. Currently, only the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the European Union prohibit the sale of arms to the Asian country, but those embargoes were in order long before the coup began.

That is why the UN special rapporteur warns that if that body does not act, “an international emergency summit on Myanmar must be organized and convened immediately.” His specific call is for countries to completely block access to weapons by Burmese forces and to launch investigations against “those responsible for the horrors.” Andrews also calls for “coordinated measures to prevent the board from continuing to steal funds” such as oil and gas.

“The question now is where the international community is. Some are literally side by side with the military junta as they deploy weapons of war against their own people. Others cut and paste words of condemnation or concern. Some offer disparate and diffuse actions. Others remain silent, ”Andrews concluded.

The position of China and Russia vis-à-vis Myanmar

That last sentence from Andrews is related to the implicit endorsement that two of the world powers have given the Burmese military junta. For example, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin attended a parade in Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw during the commemoration of Armed Forces Day.

While China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand also sent representatives to the parade, Russia was the only country to send an official with ministerial rank. Also, the day before Saturday’s celebration, Fomin met with senior leaders of the Burmese junta.

“Russia is a true friend,” said Min Aung Hlaing, the Burmese commander-in-chief.

On the other hand, both the Chinese ambassador to Myanmar, Chen Hai; What the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China they have called their country a “friendly neighbor of Myanmar”, have referred to what is happening in Burmese territory as a “domestic dispute” and have asked all parties involved to “act with restraint”.

The position of Russia and China in relation to what is happening in Myanmar is key because those are two of the five countries that have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and which is, ultimately, the most powerful international body to stop the violence.

With Reuters