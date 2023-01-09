Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Sweden sees itself unable to meet Erdogan’s demands for the country to join NATO. Nato boss Jens Stoltenberg remains optimistic.

Stockholm – Inside the Nato a new conflict is brewing. Sweden has announced that it will not be able to meet the conditions that the Turkish government has ordered Recep Tayyip Erdogan had called for the kingdom to join NATO, writes fr.de. “The Turkey confirmed that we did what we promised them,” Ulf Kristersson said at a security and defense conference in Sälen, western Sweden, on Sunday. “But they also say that they have demands that we cannot and do not want to meet. And now the decision is up to Turkey.” He remains convinced that Turkey will agree to Sweden joining NATO. “We just don’t know when.”

Finland wants to join NATO with Sweden

Sweden and Finland had in the course of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in May 2022 applications for NATO membership posed. Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said at the security conference in Sälen that they would wait for Sweden. “We submitted the NATO application together, and we will complete the process together,” said Haavisto. “Sweden is our best friend and partner. Nor would it be in Finland’s interest to join without Sweden.” Sweden and Finland would form a joint military-strategic entity, Haavisto said.

Turkey accuses Sweden of supporting “terrorist organizations”.

The NATO member Turkey blocks Nordic countries’ accession and justifies this, among other things, with alleged Swedish support for “terrorist organizations” such as the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK. The country had made a number of demands as a condition for the ratification of the so-called accession protocols. Among other things, Turkey is demanding more commitment from Sweden in the “fight against terrorism” and the extradition of dozens of people. Shortly before Christmas, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the implementation of the agreements was “not halfway there”.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden © Emmi Korhonen

NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg is optimistic

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on the other hand, said at the conference in Sweden on Sunday: “I am sure that Turkey will ratify the membership of Sweden and Finland and I think that should happen as soon as possible. But I don’t want to speculate about when exactly Turkey will do that.” Stoltenberg emphasized that the two Nordic countries are already taking part in almost all NATO meetings and are safer than they were before they applied. In addition to Turkey’s approval of NATO’s northern expansion, Hungary’s is still pending.

Exile journalist thanks the Swedish judiciary

Among other things, Turkey is demanding the extradition of several people of Turkish origin who live in exile in Sweden, including several journalists. Sweden’s highest court recently refused to extradite exiled journalist Bülent Kenes to Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously called for this in a press conference. “The Extradition of this terrorist to Turkey is very important for us,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara in early November.

For the decision of the Swedish judges Kenes unequivocally thanked him on Twitter: “I am very pleased that Sweden is upholding its rule of law and democratic principles against blackmail by an Islamofascist dictator. Thank you, Sweden,” the exiled journalist and scientist said at the time. (Erkan Pehlivan/dpa)