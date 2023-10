After ten games we can make the first assessment of the start of the season for the Nerazzurri’s summer signings, excluding those – like goalkeepers Emil Audero and Raffaele Di Gennaro – who have not yet had the opportunity to take the field in official matches. Not even Lucien Agoumé and Stefano Sensi are included in this analysis, as they were not purchased by Inter, but returned from their respective loans at the end of June.