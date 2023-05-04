It is still a mystery for the death of the woman who lived alone

Still a mystery in the case of the death of Stephanie RotaWhy car and cellphone they have not been found. The objects of the 62-year-old woman found lifeless in her house in Mapello, in the province of Bergamo, seem to have disappeared into thin air. Her body was already in an advanced state of decomposition. There had been no news of her for weeks. THE Carabinieri have already performed new inspections to unravel the mysteries surrounding his sudden disappearance.

They should arrive at the end of this week autopsy results, to definitively clarify the causes of the woman’s death. It is speculated that she may have had an illness in her house in Mapello, in the province of Bergamo.

The Carabinieri today, however, follow more leads. There is talk of an illness that gave no escape to the woman who lived alone, but also a violent episode. The latest searches by the Carabinieri of the scientific department, in fact, have found traces of fingerprints and other substances in the house.

They are still looking for other possible clues, just as the investigators still have to dispel a mystery, because some objects belonging to Stefania Rota are nowhere to be found.

In fact, the car of the 62-year-old woman is missing from the appeal. Her blue Ford Fiesta was usually parked in the garage next to her home. But it hasn’t been seen for weeks.

Even the 62-year-old woman’s cell phone disappeared into thin air. Who could have taken the car and cell phone? The telephone records of her telephone number, already in the possession of the investigators, could give some answers to the questions that still make the case a mystery.