The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is completing four projects in the Emirate of Fujairah and the city of Dibba Al Fujairah with a value of 67 million and 995 thousand dirhams, represented by the completion of the project of establishing the Fujairah College and Appeal Prosecution in Fujairah in the Al-Hail region, the completion of the Civil Defense Center in Dibba Fujairah, and the start of the second phase of the project of a secondary school for boys in Al-Shurriya, And the completion of the second phase of the Rumaitha Al-Ansariya school project.

The Director of the Eastern Region at the Ministry, Eng. Halima Al Shehhi, revealed that the ministry will begin to complete the Fujairah College and Appeal Prosecution building in Fujairah in the Al Hail area on an area of ​​24,615 square meters, pointing out that the building of the Civil Defense Center will be replaced and constructed in Dibba Fujairah with a total area of ​​23,332 square meters. .

She stated that the ministry will start the second phase of a secondary school project in Al-Sharriyah (Asim bin Thabit) in Fujairah, which will include works from the main building with all its departments and the project on an area of ​​3628 square meters.

The new projects included the start of the second phase of the Rumaitha Al Ansariyah School project in Fujairah, which consists of works from the main building with all its sections and spaces.





