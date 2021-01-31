The countdown to the arrival of Resident Evil Village has taken another step in its countdown. The presentation of that trailer with gameplay, or the Resident Evil Re: Verse beta, give an account of the proximity of its launch. But in the same way we find new information that begins to reveal interesting game options. In fact, new information suggests that Resident Evil Village will have open world phases, which generates great anticipation.
Although the gameplays shown revealed an experience very close to that offered by Resident Evil VII, it seems that, as was speculated long ago, certain areas will be maintained where the player can explore with a little more freedom. It has been the page of SteamDB which has offered a possible clue about this option.
Credits: MP1st
Attending to the changes, o updates, which Capcom has made on the cataloging of the product in the digital PC store, a new label has been added for the store filters. This new tag exposes that Resident Evil Village will have open world phases. This discovery is a boost in speculation about one of the issues that Capcom has yet to resolve. It may simply be a very different interpretation of what some of us can imagine to be classified as an open world.
On Twitter, the insider Dusk Golem wanted to explain what this label can mean for Resident Evil Village. Precisely what you may be looking for is to prevent fans of the game from thinking that it is an open world game by definition.
(2/2) know is those “moth lady” vampires people have been raving about recently, when they dissipiate or are killed they are naked for a moment, that said they turn… goopy, and into these crawling spider things, which are not very attractive, so take that as you will.
(1/2) Resident Evil Village has a kind of small open world design, Metroidvania is the word the team uses. There is more of a focus on exploration, each area connecting and returning to areas than the most recent RE games.
(1/2) Resident Evil Village has a kind of small open world design, Metroidvania is the word the team uses. There is more of a focus on exploration, each area connecting and returning to areas than the most recent RE games.
In this way, the expectation of what this may entail is lowered. Resident Evil Village listing as open world and it points more to that there will be areas that offer some freedom of movement and action. Adding some exploration is what would have helped Capcom decide to target this tag, although they may not realize that the talk of the open world usually applies to a somewhat greater magnitude.
Now, it serves to intuit that something broader, less linear and with what has been seen, much more intense is being sought. Resident Evil Village is one of the most anticipated games of 2021, And not only because it is an important license, but because the gameplay shown allowed us to check a new generation and very spectacular Resident Evil.
Resident Evil Village It is scheduled for release on May 7 on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as on PC.
