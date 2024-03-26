According to him, the arrests carried out on Sunday (24 March) uncovered “a manhole cover”

After the arrests on Sunday (24.mar.2024) of the brothers Domingos Brazão, deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ) and delegate Rivaldo Barbosa, identified as having ordered the murder of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes, the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, said that “a manhole cover” was uncapped. For him, new information may emerge.

“Marielle's case uncovers a manhole cover that has always existed in Rio de Janeiro and that many people didn't have the courage to put their hands inside. Now you'll have to put”, said Freixo on Monday (25th March) in the program “Uncensored”from the TV Brasil. He was from Psol, the same party as Marielle. The 2 were friends and worked together.

According to Freixo, over the 6 years after the crime, they were looking for answers to 3 questions: who killed, who ordered the killing and who did not allow the investigation. These questions have been answered, but they open space for new ones, since the 3 prisoners hold public positions. Domingos Brazão is an advisor to the TCE-RJ (State Audit Court), Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ) is a federal deputy and delegate Rivaldo Barbosa was head of the Civil Police at the time of the attack on Marielle Franco.

“So, it is clear that it opens up a new question about what to do with this Rio de Janeiro”, said Freixo, adding that the operation that resulted in the arrest of the 3 suspects also carried out search and seizure warrants.

“And we had several search and seizure warrants, which will be able to collect material, which will undoubtedly bring more information about Marielle's case and, possibly, about other cases related to the issue of homicide, from the Homicide Police Station, and these agents who committed this crime against Marielle. So, on the one hand, questions are answered, on the other hand, new things can emerge”, he declared.

For Freixo, there is a lack of political will to combat organized crime. “We can spend days talking about Rio de Janeiro's problems, but if we don't resolve the issue of public security in Rio de Janeiro, if we don't get our hands dirty, which concerns the role of the police, who controls the police, what will police training be like, if you don't take back territories, don't create a project for Rio de Janeiro that moves and gives centrality to the issue of public security, as the good Rio slang says, forget it“, he said.

The former deputy said that, after the arrests, he received several calls from police officers and employees of the Court of Auditors to provide support and say that they are different from their imprisoned colleagues. Freixo believes that change comes through politics and institutions. “We have to look at the institutions and realize that they have extraordinary people and get these people to speak for the institutions, not end them”, he stated

Relief and shock

Journalist and former advisor to Marielle Franco, Fernanda Chaves, also participated in the program. She was with Marielle at the time of the crime and was the only survivor. Fernanda spoke about what she felt when she received the information about the arrests.

“It's difficult to name it, but it was very shocking, very impactful. At the same time, there was some relief, because it had been 6 years of anguish, to see that, at the same time, there was a movement to disrupt the investigation. To the same extent, it came as a huge shock when it became known about the involvement of the figures who are being identified in the investigation as the thinkers, the ones who masterminded this crime. It is very impactful and, above all, disturbing“, he said.

She described delegate Rivaldo Barbosa as an accessible and dialogue-oriented person. “Reviewing things from the past, we begin to realize how Machiavellian this is”, he stated. “This is unbelievable, this really reveals the situation that Rio de Janeiro finds itself in today”, he added.

With information from Brazil Agency.

Read more: