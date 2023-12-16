Alex Batty has escaped from a community and now just wants to return to his old life. He wrote a letter to his grandmother

New details on the case of Alex Batty, the boy who disappeared at the age of 11 in 2017 and was found alive a few days ago, at the age of 17. He managed to escape on foot from a community to which he had been entrusted by his mother and grandfather and reach the police.

He showed up without documents, but his history and appearance immediately made the agents understand that he was indeed Alex Batty. She had been the grandmother, at the time the legal guardian of her minor, a report his disappearance. The eleven-year-old had gone on holiday with his mother and grandfather and was due to return after two weeks. But the two lost track of him. The grandmother was certain that it was a family kidnapping and that the two wanted to condemn the boy to live their “alternative lifestyle“. Despite searches, the authorities had never managed to find the slightest trace of the child. His story had almost been forgotten.

Alex Batty wrote a letter to his grandmother

“Hi grandma, I'm Alex, I'm in France, Toulouse, I hope you receive this message. I love you, I just want to go home and have a normal life.”, these are the words that the 17 year old sent to his grandmother. Even though years have passed, he has never forgotten his old life. His mother removed him from the rest of the family and forced him to live in tents and caravans in a community that many have defined as “sect-like”. But this will only be confirmed or denied by the teenager.

Alex is well and is providing all the possible information to the authorities. It is not yet clear where the mother and grandfather are or what the accusations against them.

The investigators have made it known that it is at the foot of the Pyrenees every type of community in which mysticism and spirituality mix, people who are afraid of the end of the world, others of extraterrestrials and who live in an alternative way, without technology.