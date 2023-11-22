Another knife found in the Fiat Punto Filippo Turetta, the 22-year-old who took the life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. The weapon was found by the German authorities who stopped and arrested the boy while he was parked on the A9 motorway, with his headlights off, without money and without petrol.

The weapon was seized and will now be examined together with all the other personal effects of Filippo Turetta. It would be a second knife, the first (21 cm long and without handle) was found in the car park near the San Giovanni Bosco school in Vigonovo, 150 m away from Giulia Cecchettin’s home. In that same car park, around 11.15pm, the two were spotted by a witness who alarmed 112. Precisely at that point, the 22-year-old was stabbed several times in the neck and then kicked while he was on the ground.

The reconstruction of Giulia Cecchettin’s crime: what Filippo Turetta would have done afterwards

According to an initial reconstruction by the investigators, after the first attack, Filippo Turetta allegedly forcefully loaded his ex in the Punto and would then reached Fossò around 11.30pm. This is where it would have happened second attack, recorded by surveillance cameras in the area. The 22-year-old allegedly chased Giulia. She would throw her to the ground and do it to her hit your head on the pavement. Precisely at the point where traces of blood, hair and adhesive tape were found. The latter, according to the investigating judge, would have been used by Filippo for cover the 22-year-old’s mouth and prevent her from asking for help.

How the 22-year-old would have died

According to the medical examiner, Giulia he would desperately try to defend himself. On his body, found abandoned in a wooded area near Lake Barcis, several stab wounds were found on the neck, head, arms and hands. The girl would have died for one hemorrhagic shock. Confirmations of these first hypotheses will come after the results of the autopsy.

Filippo Turetta is located in Halle prison, in Germany, awaiting extradition to Italy. He is accused of crime aggravated by emotional relationship and kidnapping.