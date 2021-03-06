One of the games that maintains its launch plan exclusively for Xbox consoles and, also on PC, is Second Extinction. Developed by Avalanche Studios, the cooperative shooter that will take us to a world invaded by dinosaurs has confirmed its arrival on Xbox Game Preview for next spring. But now, new information from Second Extinction reveals the roadmap of its development and arrival on Xbox.

The first thing will be to attend that early access phase on consoles, after it reached Steam Early Access on PC. A phase that has allowed the study to collect valuable information and expose what they have been doing and what they have planned to do. In an update posted on the Second Extinction blog, we can know many of the characteristics in which they are going to work.

A good amount of information has been offered through this infographic, which is the preview of an upcoming update of the PC version to introduce new features of the game that is in development phase and early access. The proximity of his arrival to Xbox Game Preview has allowed to go to the community to offer new information of Second Extinction with which they discover the roadmap of its development. They assume that it is an important step to open up to new platforms, since that is going to involve a lot more work.

The progress made so far is important, and they hope that their jump to consoles will not be a problem to continue with this roadmap that has very interesting options. The most important could be the one implement cross-play, or cross-play, and that is planned for the month of September. In that month, where it is presumed that the game has already been able to see the light as a closed product, other novelties are also raised such as a Horde Mode and a new class to diversify the options of the players.

Second Extinction shows its powerful action in an extensive gameplay

An important month, although we must not neglect all the content that they intend to introduce in the previous months. Months in which the work will be divided into two platforms, keeping the same date for both platforms when delivering the content that is scheduled. The goal is that the PC version and the Xbox console version are always even in content. Around what they are developing right now, they are going to focus on “In-game communications, a better tutorial experience, and gamepad mapping are some of the most requested features from our player base, so we’re happy to put them there.” knowing that there is “Lots of other tips, enhancements, features, and tweaks that aren’t shown on the map, but are things we’re working on, we just don’t have an ETA in delivery yet.”

Among the novelties that they seem to want to teach the most are contracts, which are the option that they have arranged as part of a line of temporary missions for players to attend and receive exclusive rewards. Since the Xbox version is coming later, some may wonder about the rewards that have been previously offered in these contracts. As they explain, they have provided specific solutions so that they are not discriminated against and possibly have the option of obtaining those rewards later.

Since the game is on Steam, the community should continue to report any bugs and conflicts they find. In the same way, they appreciate any feedback you send them to improve the game. You can see what work they have and will continue to add new enemies, new mutations, new weapons and more so that Second Extinction deliver a hit experience on Xbox Series X / S in 2021.