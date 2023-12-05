Filippo Turetta is in a cell with another inmate who agreed to follow him and guide him. The boy enjoys all the benefits of prison

Filippo Turetta he is detained in Verona prison and can enjoy all the benefits of other prisoners. He will also be able to watch the live broadcast of Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral on TV.

According to information released by Ansa and obtained from qualified sources, Filippo Turetta would be in cell with another 50-year-old inmatewho would have agreed in agreement with the management, to follow him: “His guardian angel.”

Those same sources have made it known that if the 22-year-old wants it today, he can follow the funeral live on TV of his ex-girlfriend.

He is a prisoner like the others and he realizes what he has done. He is taking measures with the reality of prison, which is a shock the first time.

Filippo Turetta and the crime of his ex-girlfriend

News that has sparked a real debate on the web. Filippo Turetta ended the life of his ex-girlfriend with more than 20 stab wounds. Giulia Cecchettin had decided to end their relationship, but it was remained friends. He had managed to manipulate her psychologically, threatening to harm herself. The 22-year-old felt sorry for him and she felt guilty, so she allowed him to stay in her life.

That day the two had met and had dinner together. However, something clicked in the boy’s mind. He attacked Giulia for the first time in a car park not far from her home, then he forcibly loaded her into his Fiat Punto and headed to Fossò, where the surveillance cameras recorded a second attack and where And the crime was committed. It is not clear whether Giulia died on the street or inside her ex’s car. The only certain thing is that she has tried to escape.

The boy’s parents, who until a few days ago had locked themselves in their home, decided to meet him in prison. Reliable sources told of a heartbreaking meeting, tears and hugs and the promise that they will see each other again.