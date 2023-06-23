There is no doubt that there are television series that transcend generations, one of them is precisely Malcolm in the middlewhich was produced by FOX and is quite remembered for its episodes. For some years there has been talk of a revival for it, and now it seems that the ideas of its creation are becoming clearer.

Recently, in an interview with Watch What Happen Live, the actor bryan cranston He commented that work is already underway on this reboot, at least in the vestiges of what it may be. Making it clear that he is working on the part of the script, and although he does not confirm it, it is possible that he will return the entire original cast to fulfill his role.

Here his comment:

Yeah, I’d say on a scale of 1 to 10, I’d say an 8 that we’re going to do a reunion or a movie or a show or something. And yes, we are working on story concepts, plots and things like that.

It is worth mentioning that the leading actor of the original series, Frankie Munizwas the one who spread the information that cranston I would be writing the history of this return of the franchise. For his part, he assured that he is willing to participate, he even mentioned that they are looking for the interpreter of Deweywho for now is somewhat detached.

Editor’s note: I hope they come back even if it’s only in a movie, since it would be cool to see them interact in these times. I can already imagine Hal using a drone to do some of his quips.