A recent study conducted by the University of Valencia concluded that some “macrolide” antibiotics used in respiratory infections, including clarithromycin and azithromycin, can prevent the entry of the Covid-19 virus into cells.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling, was conducted in cooperation with researchers from the Supreme Council for Scientific Research in Spain, who confirmed through their study that these antibiotics are able to prevent the virus from entering cells by disrupting the “spike” protein . According to Sky News.

Corona virus infects humans when it first attaches to the surface of human cells that line the respiratory or intestinal tracts, and upon attachment, it invades the cell and then repeats itself in multiple copies that accelerate the spread of the virus in the body.

The “spike” protein, which forms the spinal protuberances on the surface of the virus that gives it the distinctive coronary shape, is responsible for carrying out the process of the virus’s attachment to and invasion of human cells.

Understanding the process by which this protein recognizes human cells is pivotal in the development of treatments and vaccines against the “Covid-19” epidemic.

It was previously suggested that such antibiotics be used as drugs that can treat the new Corona virus in March 2020, but according to the researchers, these proposals were based on theoretical calculations, but the study in our hands reached practical results.

According to the study, among the antibiotics identified by the Drug Design and Molecular Topology Unit at the University of Valencia, is “azithromycin”, which is part of the list of drugs that the Spanish Ministry of Health considers necessary in managing the health crisis caused by the new Corona virus.

Another drug, clarithromycin, is already slated to be used in a clinical trial led by San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid, which is expected to start soon with Corona patients, from 20 Social Security primary care centers.

To confirm the computational results of the primary phase of the study, the best candidates were tested against two human coronaviruses: 229E-GFP and SARS-CoV-2 by cell culture technique, during which the development of eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells under controlled conditions.

Infection experiments have shown that azithromycin, clarithromycin, and Lexithromycin reduce the accumulation of viral RNA inside cells and the spread of the virus, as well as prevent cell death caused by the virus, by blocking the Corona virus into cells.