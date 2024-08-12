It was confirmed some time ago that a live action movie of Hercules was already in development at Disney. However, we haven’t had much information about this project for a while. So many were eagerly awaiting the D23 presentation to, perhaps, have more details about this film. Unfortunately, this did not happen..

During D23, live action adaptations such as Lilo & Stitch and Snow White made an appearance, but Hercules was noticeably absent. While we don’t know much about this big-screen work yet, Disney surprised us by confirming that a stage musical is already on the way.

According to Disney Theatrical Group, the new musical production will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, and It is expected to premiere in the summer of 2025.Alan Menken and David Zippel will be writing the music and lyrics. The film will also feature a new libretto by Robert Horn, which is expected to include a number of changes compared to the animated film.

While Disney did not share any further details about the live-action film, Hercules, It seems that this production is not ready yetas the Russo brothers, who are attached to this project, have decided to commit to the next two Avengers movies first. In related news, an Inside Out animated series has been confirmed. Likewise, this is the first look at Toy Story 5.

Author’s Note:

It’s an interesting idea to make a musical of Herculesespecially considering that the animated film already featured multiple musical scenes. Sadly, Ricky Martin is unlikely to have a role this time around.

Via: Disney