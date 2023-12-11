After the success of the One Piece live-action series, Netflix has given the green light to multiple similar projects. One of the most anticipated by fans is the adaptation of My Hero Academia. While there are many details that are still unknown about this production, New information about this long-awaited project was recently released.

In an interview with Collider about the series Monarch: Legacy of MonstersJoby Harold, the producer of the Apple TV+ show, confirmed his participation in the live action adaptation of My Hero Academiaand revealed that production of this project has already begun. This is what he commented about it:

“Yes it is. Absolutely. It's something I'm working on and I love working. I'm excited to make it and publish it. Is big. I can talk about the fact that it's live action and I think that's probably all I can talk about, but it's a very important thing in my life. I'm really enjoying it… It's amazing. “It is an incredible opportunity and I am very excited about it.”

Unfortunately, He did not share more information about it.. At the moment much is unknown about the live action adaptation of My Hero Academia, to the extent that we don't know if it is a series or a movie. However, considering the success that One Piece had, it is likely that Netflix will choose to give us a series.

Along with Harold, Legendary Entertainment is also behind the adaptation. TO Kôhei Horikoshi, mangaka responsible for My Hero Academiahe is also credited on IMDB as writing the project alongside Harold. Shinsuke Sato is credited as director. Although we already know the names of the people who will be behind the camera, at the moment it is unknown which actors will participate in this project.

Considering that My Hero Academia It takes place in a high school, it is very likely that a cast of teenagers or young adults will be chosen to play Midoriya and the rest of 1-A's class. We can only wait and see what will happen with this live action adaptation in the future.

Next to My Hero Academia, Netflix has made clear its interest in anime adaptations. Not only the second season of One Piece is already in development, but the live action series of Yuyu Hakusho. So far, Eiichiro Oda's work has been the only one capable of being a worldwide success, so we only have to see if the works of Yoshihiro Togashi and Horikoshi will have the same luck.

On related topics, the seventh season is confirmed for the anime of My Hero Academia. Likewise, it is revealed what the next movie in the show will be about.

Editor's Note:

One of the reasons why the One Piece series turned out to be a success was Oda's presence in the production. In this way, if the adaptation of My Hero Academia also has Horikoshi at the table, the end result is likely to be positive for everyone.

Via: Collider