Dubai proves, once again, that it is the “land of opportunities”, a global capital for digital content makers, and the most prominent incubator for its pioneers, as owners of emerging talents in content creation on social media confirmed that they have taken Dubai as a launching pad towards producing distinct and influential creative content that carries messages. Purposeful that contributes to unifying the efforts of influencers to lead the future of new media.

They assured Emirates Today that their attendance at the “Billion Followers Summit,” which began yesterday, is a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences and knowledge, and learn from the experiences of experts and specialists in the field, after Dubai succeeded in becoming the land of opportunities, and the destination of the pioneers of this future industry, including It provides them with exceptional advantages and ingredients for distinction and stardom.

to support

For the second time in a row, the Syrian content creator residing in the Emirates, Muhammad Al-Masouti, is participating in the activities of the 2024 edition of the “One Billion Followers Summit,” searching for ways to improve the experience of the meaningful cultural content that he has been providing shortly ago on social media sites.

He told Emirates Today: “It is very important for the content creator to be open to the experiences of the pioneers of this industry, to develop it, enrich its content, and achieve the desired impact by developing new tools in presenting knowledge. Today, I will be a listener, not an influencer, eager to benefit from the experiences of (adults) in The open interactive workshops that they will present, so I will be sure to register my attendance at the most important meetings that this year attract nearly 100 speakers, including experts and specialists in different fields, to learn and emulate their extensive experience.”

Regarding the UAE’s role in advancing the Arabic content industry, through these workshops and events, Al Masouti added, “I am very grateful for the UAE’s efforts to support (new makers) with messages aimed at uniting the efforts of influencers to lead the future of new media in general, through the opportunities it provides us to meet and exchange experiences.” And achieving the goals of making change.”

Experience talk

For his part, Hamad Issa, who registered his attendance from the first hours of the event, to exchange discussions with the trail friends in attendance, did not hide the recentness of his experience in the world of content, as his involvement in social media platforms did not exceed one year, indicating his interest in attending this year’s edition of the summit, Because of his belief in its importance in helping him make his young experience in entrepreneurship a success, with the golden opportunities it presents to content creators, communication platforms, and companies to exchange ideas, create effective partnerships, and golden investment opportunities to cooperate with the right people.

He explained, “I entered the world of social media without expectations, but with the passage of time, I realized the value of a smart presence on these platforms, especially with my recent increasing interest in developing my presence in entrepreneurship through the portal of these platforms, and my certainty of the value of investing in them in the most appropriate way to achieve a qualitative shift in my field, in There was an intense presence of CEOs and influential figures in dialogues and talks that shed light on the most important developments in the business world and strategies for the success of various investment projects.

New media incubator

From the sports portal, Palestinian content creator Ibrahim Bashir Abu Watfa chose to venture into this industry, which he has been in for less than 10 months, benefiting from Dubai, the incubator of the Arab presence in the digital field, and from his previous experiences as a goalkeeper for seven years in the Al Ain team, describing his new digital experience by saying: “Because I aim to provide innovative digital content, I turned to unfamiliar stories and information that many do not understand about the behind-the-scenes of sports and its stars, which are usually inspiring and packed with positive lessons and messages. Although my academic studies were in the field of media, today I feel more than “I am in dire need of ever keeping up with new media technologies, to provide meaningful, attractive and influential content, and I believe that I found in (the One Billion Followers Summit) what I was looking for.”

Regarding the importance of what Dubai offers to content makers in the Arab world, the owner of the “Barhoum FB” sports account stressed that the emirate fully deserves to be the capital of digital media, especially after the great success achieved by its first edition, and attracting this year more than 3,000 content makers, and 195 Speaking from 95 countries.

He continued, “I do not believe that there is a city in the world capable of bringing together this huge number of content makers under one tent, and ably leading the new media industry according to the highest international standards, so I seriously sought, as a rising content maker, to attend and benefit from the discussions and meetings that will bring us together with stars.” Global social media in Dubai.

Leadership and empowerment

From the window of food culture and authentic Arab customs, Egyptian content creator Heba El-Meligy preferred, a year ago, to launch her series of digital episodes, “Freekeh,” to succeed in attracting attention for the innovative recipes and food dishes she presents in unique ways.

She said, “I am happy with my success today in my first step, which I took, to learn about different customs and cultures, the diversity of society in the Emirates, and my search for purposeful and distinct content,” noting that her series of digital episodes in which she discussed memories of “the old days” is receiving high viewership rates, It achieves positive, stimulating opinions and comments.

Regarding her presence in the “Billion Followers Summit,” the emerging content maker added, “There is no doubt that my presence today in (the summit) will enable me in the digital field to make a positive impact among people, with the exceptional opportunities it will provide me to get to know new stars on the one hand, and to discover an academic experience.” New media, on the other hand, and their professional digital services, and their various initiatives and activities as a leading center in content production and education, and the tremendous efforts it makes to support this industry and its owners, which has crowned and continues to be Dubai, a global capital of digital media, after it was able to attract the most important social media stars. around the world”.

From Austria to here

Within a record period not exceeding 30 days, content creator Ayham Orfali was able to crown his nascent experience with success, using Dubai as a platform to launch into the new digital world that he is exploring, taking advantage of his great passion for physics and his experience in software engineering, to provide purposeful content that addresses topics such as space physics. And the fourth dimension and the theories of Albert Einstein, describing his new experience by saying, “I was keen to participate in the One Billion Followers Summit, to learn about the mechanisms of content management and digital influence, following the decision to move from Austria to Dubai,” stressing Dubai’s reputation, which he considered “the land of opportunities” and the destination of pioneering content makers. It provides them with exceptional opportunities for success and stardom.