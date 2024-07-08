The Communications Authority (AgCom) has decided to postpone the introduction of the new rules for influencers. Initially scheduled for July 3, the rules could now come into force by October 3. This postponement was communicated to the participants of the Technical Table, who have been working for months to define the new regulations.

Why the delay for the new rules for influencers?

Three main reasons appear to be behind the delay:

High number of participants: About seventy people, representing various sectors including social media, law firms, public relations agencies and trade associations, are collaborating on the Technical Table. Listening to all these voices takes time. Complex definition: Determining what an influencer is and how to identify them is a delicate task. There is debate about follower thresholds, engagement, and posting frequency, but there is still a lack of clarity. Reticence of the platforms: Representatives from social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have been accused of poor participation. Some have failed to provide requested data in a timely manner, further complicating the process.

Next Moves

The new rulesonce introduced, could include:

Follower and engagement thresholds : At least one million cumulative followers and an average engagement of 2% or more.

: At least one million cumulative followers and an average engagement of 2% or more. Sanctions : Fines ranging from 10,000 to 250,000 euros for violations of advertising transparency, and from 30,000 to 600,000 euros for obligations to protect minors.

: Fines ranging from 10,000 to 250,000 euros for violations of advertising transparency, and from 30,000 to 600,000 euros for obligations to protect minors. Clarity on sponsored content: Requirement to clearly indicate when a post is sponsored.

The impression is that the new rules could be ready as early as the third week of September.

What do you think about this postponement? How does it affect the world of Influencers?