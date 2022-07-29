Year-on-year inflation in the euro area reached a new record in July, standing at 8.9%, while the gross domestic product during the second quarter of the year grew by 0.7%, with Spain at the head among the countries that share the single currency, according to the community statistics office, Eurostat, reported this Friday.

(Read: European Central Bank tightens monetary policy in the face of inflation)

According to preliminary data from Eurostat, year-on-year inflation in the euro area rose three tenths in July compared to June and stood at 8.9%. By components, energy was the main factor behind the increase in prices, although the annual rate fell to 39.7% in July after having reached 42% in June.

After the energy they stood food, alcohol and tobacco, which went from 8.9% in June to 9.8% in Julywhile non-energy industrial goods advanced from 4.3% to 4.5%.

The interannual rate in services grew three tenths with respect to June and stood at 3.7% in July. Year-on-year inflation in the euro zone was 5.9% in February and 7.4% in March and April, while in May it reached 8.1% and in June, 8.6%.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food due to more volatile prices, reached 5% in July, four tenths more than in June. By country, the Baltic republics saw the largest increase in prices, with Estonia in the lead (22.7%), followed by Latvia (21%) and Lithuania (20.8%).

The group of countries with double-digit inflation is completed by Slovakia (12.8%), Slovenia (11.7%), the Netherlands (11.6%), Greece (11.5%), Spain (10, 8%), Cyprus (10.6%) and Belgium (10.4%). Below the eurozone average are Germany (8.5%), Italy (8.4%), Finland (7.9%), France (6.8%) and Malta (6.5%).



In its latest economic forecasts, published this month, the European Commission (EC) anticipated that inflation in the euro area will close this year with an average of 7.6%, and then soften to 4% in 2023.

Shy GDP growth

Eurostat also published the preliminary flash estimate of gross domestic product, which increased by 0.7% in the eurozone and 0.6% in the European Union (EU) in the second quarter of the year compared to the first.

Uncertainty remains high for the coming quarters – you need to maintain unity and be ready to respond to an evolving situation as needed.

“Good news! The euro zone economy beats expectations in the second quarter.”, reacted the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, on Twitter.

He stressed that Italy and Spain, “in particular”, obtained good results. “We are not in a recession, but uncertainty remains for the coming months and inflation remains at record levels,” she said.

In the first quarter of 2022, GDP had increased by 0.5% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the Union as a whole. Compared to the second quarter of last year, the economy grew by 4% both in the single currency area and in the EU27.

With economic growth of 1.1% between April and June compared to the first three months of 2022, Spain was the country in the eurozone that recorded the greatest growth in GDP among the partners for which Eurostat published data.

In the entire European Union, it was surpassed by Sweden, whose GDP grew by 1.4%. After Sweden and Spain came Italy (1%), while the economy experienced setbacks in Latvia (1.4% less), Lithuania (0.4%) and Portugal (0.2%).

Among the large economies of the eurozone, Germany remained stable, while France advanced 0.5%. Growth rates compared to the same period of the previous year were positive for all countries, specified the statistical office.

In the case of Spain, the advance was 6.3%, the second highest after Portugal (6.9%) among the eleven Member States for which Eurostat reported data today.

In its summer forecasts, the EC predicted that the EU economy will grow by 2.7% in 2022 and 1.5% in 2023, while in the euro area growth is expected to stand at 2, 6% in 2022 and moderate to 1.4% in 2023.

“As the reality of the prolonged Russian invasion of Ukraine takes effect, the analysis of its economic consequences for the global economy becomes more somber,” Brussels summed up in a report in which it recognized that the war is “hitting” the economy. both directly and indirectly to put it “on a path of lower growth and higher inflation”.

euro down

The euro depreciated this Thursday to the value of 1.0150 dollarsfollowing the release of US inflation data, although it had previously been stable above $1.02.

With both French and Spanish inflation data beating expectations this morning, a level closer to 9% is more likely.

The euro was trading at $1.0170 around 3pm GMT, down from $1.0160 in late European forex trading the previous day. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference exchange rate for the euro at 1.0198 dollars.

Inflation rose in the US to 6.8% year-on-year in June (6.3% in May), according to the price index for personal consumption expenditures, which is the benchmark used by the Federal Reserve (Fed ) for its monetary policy.

US household spending grew faster in June than in previous months and puts inflation at a 40-year high.

“This should confirm expectations of another rate hike of 50 basis points by the ECB in September, which will provide the euro with greater support for the weekend,” Monex Europe analysts believe. The single currency was traded in a fluctuation band between $1.0148 and $1.0251.

More world news

– How will the new relationship between Colombia and Venezuela with Gustavo Petro be?

– Ukraine: Zelensky supervises the first grain export shipment

– What was the millionaire pension of former President Felipe Calderón in Mexico?